Meghan Markle, Prince Harry let slip truth of relationship

Meghan Markle appears to have let the world in on the true state of her relationship with Prince Harry with a shocking move at the Miami polo event.



Royal commentator and body language expert Judi James weighed in on all things during her interview with The Mirror.

“Back in 2018 Harry, looking all fired-up and full of passion after hammering around on the polo field, planted a very s*** kiss on Meghan’s lips, giving the kiss a ‘get a room!’ quality.”

“His expression was serious and he looked lost in the moment as he turned his head but kept his torso facing front,” the expert also said.

“Meghan tilted her head back in the same neck-baring gesture of submission that [Princess] Diana used when she kissed [King] Charles on their wedding day.”

This move made it so that “The polo trophy looked irrelevant and they almost had to be reminded it was supposed to be handed over.”

The expert also went on to note that these bits of PDA proved the couple has “higher levels of sociability than they showed when they appeared lost in the moment back in 2018.”

“It’s Harry craning his neck here and Meghan’s heels make her able to kiss at a more even angle. The body language is more mirrored here, illustrating the levels of like-minded synchronicity that has grown over the years.”