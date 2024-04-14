Nacho Figueras feels honoured to ride alongside Prince Harry

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, an Argentine polo player and close friend of Prince Harry, has paid a touching tribute to the Duke of Sussex following a charity match in Florida.



Taking to Instagram, Figueras shared behind-the-scene photos with Harry with a sweet note.

He writes, “What an incredible day yesterday at the Grand Champions Polo Club, It was a day not just of sport, but of significant purpose.”

The royal friend went on saying, “I’m so proud to have shared this experience with my very good friend, Prince Harry. We came together to support Sentebale, a charity close to our hearts that does remarkable work for children in Lesotho and Botswana.”

He further said, “It’s always an honor to ride alongside Prince Harry, whose commitment to making a difference is truly inspiring.”

