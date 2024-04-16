 
menu

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry he'll regret reconciling with William, Kate

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

File Footage 

Meghan Markle reportedly feels Prince Harry would regret his decision to reconcile with his estranged brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

According to OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex wishes well for the Princess of Wales, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, but does not want to reconnect with her.

The royal tipster claimed Meghan thinks Harry is “making a big mistake” setting up a meeting with the Walses during his upcoming trip to the UK.

"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake,” they said.

The insider said that Meghan “obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things.”

"[Meghan] wants her to make a full recovery and for the family to all be ok but four years on from leaving and she’s still upset by it all and can never fully forgive the royals for what they put her and Harry through and have never apologised."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise dubbed 'undateable' over bizarre demands for romantic partners

Tom Cruise dubbed 'undateable' over bizarre demands for romantic partners

Prince Harry faces fresh major blow ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry faces fresh major blow ahead of UK visit
Henry Cavill to welcome first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso soon: ‘I'm excited'

Henry Cavill to welcome first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso soon: ‘I'm excited'
‘Chucky' creator hints at new twist in potential season 4 plot

‘Chucky' creator hints at new twist in potential season 4 plot
Lily Collins hints at 'Emily in Tokyo' amidst season 4 filming

Lily Collins hints at 'Emily in Tokyo' amidst season 4 filming
Kanye West fears Bianca Censori dad amid his Australia invite?

Kanye West fears Bianca Censori dad amid his Australia invite?
Megan Fox breaks silence on Chelsea Blackwell's look alike claim on ‘Love is Blind'

Megan Fox breaks silence on Chelsea Blackwell's look alike claim on ‘Love is Blind'

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to face toughest part of divorce battle soon

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to face toughest part of divorce battle soon