Meghan Markle acting like the loneliest woman in the world

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s lack of any good friends has seemingly sparked a wide array of queries and questions, and has even pushed some to assume she’s a lonely woman deep down.



Kinsey Schofield from To Di For Daily podcast issued these sentiments and queries regarding the royals’ personal relationships.

She weighed in on things while speaking to Talk TV host Cristo Foufas.

According to OK he began by saying, “Does she have any real friends?”

“I think in showbiz it’s difficult to find real friends actually … to have friends and to know whether those friends really adore you or whether they want a piece of you or want to look good around you and all of those things.”

“If you get into the industry without long term friends you had for years that have got your back, I think it is incredibly lonely. I think she may well be actually deep down quite a lonely woman.”

Before concluding she also added, “It must be exhausting as well. If you read Tom Bower’s book and how [Meghan] was constantly on and constantly looking for the next step up and the next person to help her, you would be exhausted by the end of that.”