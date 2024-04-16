 
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to make major move to avoid meeting Harry, Meghan?

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

File Footage 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are secretly planning to renovate an annexe adjacent to their Adelaide Cottage residence in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to shift there so that Kate can focus on her treatment post shocking cancer diagnosis, an insider revealed to OK! Magazine.

The move comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s expected visit to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, during which they will also meet the members of the Royal family, including King Charles and the Waleses. 

"They [William and Kate] absolutely adore Adelaide Cottage, but it just about fits the entire family, whereas Anmer Hall is much larger with extensive grounds," the insider said.

They added, "Adelaide Cottage is being used as a term time property while the children are at school nearby and Anmer Hall is for long weekends and holidays."

The annexe, said to be an ideal space where Kate can recover, is “currently inhabitable and needs extensive renovation works if it were to be used.”

It is pertinent to note that the Waleses would use their own money for the refurbishments in order to avoid backlash over using public funding.

"William is very conscious of the public scrutiny over the Royal Family's spending habits, so he is looking at the best way to cover any renovation costs," the insider revealed.

"It's a project that's very much been put on the back burner for now due to the family's unfortunate position, but it will be looked at again when the time is right."

While the sources claim that the decision to shift houses was only made to cater Kate's need for a private space away from media, it cannot be simply ignored that this comes ahead of Harry's UK visit. 

As per reports, Harry is set to pay a visit to the cancer-stricken Kate Middleton. However, no official announcements have been made regarding this. 

