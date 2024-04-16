 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send secret message to Royal family ahead of UK visit

April 16, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sent a secret message to the Royal family during their latest appearance as they attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge.

According to a body language expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed the members of the Royal family that they are still going strong despite rumours of marital issues between them.

The couple’s loved up appearance comes ahead of their visit to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Analyzing Harry’s key gestures which demonstrated his "love and affection" towards his beloved wife, expert Darren Stanton deducted that the duo is in a “good place.”

"During the dinner event, I noticed Harry had his hand reached out over Meghan’s back,” he said, as per The Express. "Again, this is a very intimate gesture which can also be seen as a power move.”

“Not in an arrogant sense, but it’s a sign of love and affection from Harry. Meghan fully reciprocated the gesture as she’s a tactile person.

"From these pictures, it’s clear that neither of them have any issues with PDA. They are definitely in a good place with each other."

He continued: "I think the one thing that comes over is that a lot of the gestures between the two, you can tell they are instantaneous and not conscious.

"Ultimately they are in the strongest place they have been for some time and that is demonstrated by their interpersonal liking, touching and kissing."

