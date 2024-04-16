Meghan Markle would love if her kids develop a bond with George, Charlotte, Louis

Meghan Markle would love if her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, develop a close bond with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have “made it clear” they do not share the same sentiments as the Duchess of Sussex, an insider has claimed.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, a source revealed that it would not affect Meghan if the Waleses refuse to meet her or Prince Harry during their expected trip to UK in May.

"It would never bother Meghan if she didn’t see William and Kate again and sadly knows that there is no relationship between her children and George, Charlotte, and Louis,” they said,

“She would’ve loved that to happen but the Waleses have made it clear they don’t want it,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source spilt to the publication that while the Duchess of Sussex wishes well for the Princess of Wales, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, she does not want to reconnect with her.

The royal tipster claimed Meghan thinks Harry is “making a big mistake” setting up a meeting with the Walses during his upcoming trip to the UK.

"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake,” they said.