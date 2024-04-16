 
Meghan Markle a total disgrace and a disaster to Buckingham Palace

April 16, 2024

Experts have just called Meghan Markle a total disgrace and a disaster to Buckingham Palace and King Charles.

Allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been delivered by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

She weighed in on everything while sitting for an interview with GB News.

It’s come after the expert released her book titled, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Persecutors or Victims.

Her chat featured the inside scoop on the book and reads, “It pretty much covers everything. My original book was hopeful that Meghan Markle would stop trying to commercialize and politicize being a royal family member.”

“However, I thought it was about time somebody nailed those two to the post.”

“I went through everything with a fine-tooth comb and just absolutely nailed everything that they have done,” she also added during the middle of her chat.

In the eyes of Lady C, “It is so irresponsible. And so far [their exit] has been a total disgrace and a disaster in terms of the Commonwealth.”

“I think the situation is reversing now that they are being exposed. And, they have also exposed themselves.”

Before signing off she also called out the Duchess and branded her “very commercial-oriented and two of the biggest race-baiters.”

