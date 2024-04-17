Meghan Markle misses her life as working Royal in UK four years after Megxit

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly misses her time as senior working Royal before stepping down from her position alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020.



While the Duchess of Sussex is still furious over the ill treatment she received after marrying Harry, she “does miss some aspects of life in the UK,” an expert has revealed.

Speaking on whether or not the former actor will accompany her husband during his upcoming UK visit, royal expert and author Tom Quinn claimed Meghan is still “furious” with the Royal family.

He told The Mirror, "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

Despite this, the Suits star has confessed to her friends that she reminisces about her life in the UK, the expert revealed.

He said, "On the other hand, we should always remember that phrase - 'never say never,' because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan.”

"A friend of the couple one of Meghan's few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK - told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK.

"And she worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."