Prince Harry offers rare look inside Montecito home: Watch video

Prince Harry has just offered fans an inside scoop into his Monticito abode with a new video about Travalyst.



According to a report by the Daily Mail the video has come to lgith as part of a general meeting for the company, and the Duke joined by video link.

The Duke of Sussex began by saying, “Travel and tourism relies on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to.”

“Communities are the beating heart of travel,” the Spare of Britain admitted before adding how “we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit,” before signing off.

For those unversed, this has come to light about a year after the Duke relinquished his role at the company, and the Travalyst team even unveiled an “'incredibly exciting” era unfolding without the Duke of Sussex.

Travalyst itself focuses on the importance of eco-tourism and this time around carried the message of ‘doing even better’ in order to transform more local sports into travel destinations worth the trek.