Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘teen' demands from staff members unearthed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ex-aide claims she was treated harshly by the couple in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who lived in Frogmore Cottage after their wedding in 2018, are accused of bullying Royal staff,driving them to resignation.

Royal author Valentine Low admits that staff member Samantha Cohen was mistreated by the couple.

He also shared that Ms Cohen compared her employers to “teenagers".

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Samantha said: "I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 – we couldn't find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left as well while in Africa."

Ms Cohen said: "The Queen [Elizabeth] had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong.

"If a cake was not cutting, or a plaque didn't unveil, because everything was so perfectly organised, it spiced her life up when things went wrong."