Gwyneth Paltrow discusses sacrificing major film roles for her kids

April 18, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she passed on numerous major film roles to focus on raising her children.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during an interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna, the Country Strong actress, who shares her two kids, Apple and Moses with ex husband Chris Martin, revealed that her decisions might surprise fans.

She said, "I mean it’s funny because it didn’t feel like a sacrifice to me at the time, but if I look back at it through a cultural lens, I think like, wow, if people know that I didn’t do this movie or that movie, they’d be quite shocked."

During the interview, the topic arose when discussing how Paltrow's mother, actress Blythe Danner, had made similar career sacrifices for her family.

Paltrow, who won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love and is known for her roles in the Iron Man series, mentioned in an interview with PEOPLE that her last full film role was before her daughter was born.

"When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, 'I’m not sure that I want to do this so much as a career. I definitely don’t want to … I’m not going to go away for months on end,'" she added.

