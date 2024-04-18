Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to face a major issue when it comes to his future and respect.



Claims regarding all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Phil Dampier.

He weighed in on everything during candid chat with The Sun that focused on the prince’s future.

For those unversed, it has also come around the same time as documents from Prince Harry’s company Travalyst showed off his hidden agenda.

In a document by the Companies House, The Daily Mail claims there has been a major change to Prince Harry’s residency status.

For, while it said United Kingdom in the past, it now states United States.

This bid to ‘consider’ US citizenship has led the author into a candid observation.

He believes the British public and its people at large “have lost respect for him”.

Not to mention there are also many others who view him simply as “the prince of idleness and division”.

It is also pertinent to mention that this change in residency occurred on the same day as Prince Harry was ordered to evict from Frogmore Cottage.