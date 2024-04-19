Prince Harry breaks silence as Meghan Markle launches first product

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared his first public statement since Meghan Markle unveiled her new product from lifestyle business venture American Riviera Orchard.



Prince Harry’s statement was shared on his and Meghan’s newly launched website.

The post reads, “This week, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex met with technology and travel leaders across the globe as part of Travalyst’s annual convening. He joined community organizations in a roundtable discussion with the people and places impacted by tourism and addressed the entire convening as they met to discuss sustainable travel.”

The Duke’s statement reads, “Prince Harry said, Travel and tourism rely on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to.

“Communities are the beating heart of travel, and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit. We’ve heard from some fantastic organisations like Invisible Cities who train people affected by homelessness to be tour guides in their own city, and Global Himalayan Expedition, whose programmes have helped electrify over 200 Himalayan villages impacting over 60,000 lives for the better.”

Harry continued, “More and more people are wanting to make informed travel choices so that the benefit of travel is felt by all.”

“Travalyst and its partners bring a combined market value of nearly $3 trillion and are working hard to provide that resource at a systems level.”

Meghan launched her first product from new lifestyle business venture American Riviera Orchard earlier this week.