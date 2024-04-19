 
Meghan Markle releasing a 'mind numbing' reality show

April 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been accused of branding her ‘reality show’ as a docuseries, whereas its nothing more than ‘mind numbing’.

This has even led the host of The Rita Pitani Show to speak to GB News host Dareen Grimes about the entire thing.

He began by calling the entire thing a reality show and not a docuseries.

He was also quoted calling the Polo sport a “penchant for posh people and even accused the Sussexes of utilizing an opportunity to “create reality television by masquerading as a documentary on Polo when actually it’s a documentary on these two and their penchant for being in the press.”

The expert didn’t end there either, he also addressed the calls being made to bring Prince Harry back into the Royal fold and said, even “when he was here he didn’t wanna share the burden.”

Neither did Meghan Markle like a “little selfless charitable obligation because they care more about press trinkets and getting money from Netflix and all these dirty things,” he also added.

For those unversed with the docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have promised the public a Netflix docuseries about Polo, Gardening and Friendship.

