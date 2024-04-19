Meghan Markle is walking dangerous tight rope battle as people want to destroy her

Meghan Markle’s recent fight for survival has just been referenced by experts.

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield weighed in on all of this.

She shared it all during a candid interview with Talk TV.

The topic arose when the expert began referencing the upcoming Netflix docuseries.

“I believe that this is a real PR push for Meghan Markle,” began her conversation by saying.

In the eyes of Ms Schofield, “I think people really dislike Meghan Markle, and it must absolutely destroy her or you wouldn’t see her fighting so hard to be relevant.”

These revelations have come around the same time as Meghan Markle shared a sneak peek of her first ever American Riviera Orchard product, via a silent PR package to her close friends and Hollywood pals.

The product in question was strawberry and Lemon jam for those unversed.