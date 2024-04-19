 
Prince Harry's friend comes out in support of Meghan Markle

April 19, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s close friend and polo player Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras has extended his support to Meghan Markle after the Duchess received backlash as she revealed the first product from her new lifestyle brand.

Days after announcing her new brand American Riviera Orchard on Instagram, Meghan Markle unveiled her collection of jams, after sending 50 jars to influencers and friends.

Meghan’s product was first disclosed by fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier

Meghan received massive backlash and the critics branded her "shamele­ss" and a "grifter" for launching merchandise amidst the royal family's health concerns as King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Amid this criticism, now, Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras took to Instagram and encouraged Meghan for launching strawberry jam.

He shared a sweet photo with Harry and Meghan from recent charity polo match along side a photo of him eating a slice with American Riviera Orchard’s jam in a show of support.

Nacho also wrote in the caption tagging Meghan’s brand, “Did I tell you I love your jam?”


