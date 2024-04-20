 
Flavor Flav vows to defend Taylor Swift after The Tortured Poets Department

By
Web Desk

April 20, 2024

Flavor Flav expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taking to X on Friday, the rapper revealed that the Fortnight singer's music deeply moved him, particularly the emotional depth of her lyrics.

He praised Swift's ability to channel her experiences into her music powerfully, claiming it's as impactful as any physical defense.

Flav wrote, "The best art is created from struggle and sadness,,, da anthology is sad and real and Taylor,,, It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurt that woman’s feelings,,, but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen."

"happy she found happiness," he added.

Taylor Swift fans, referred as Swifties appreciated Flav's support, highlighting his genuine admiration for the Cruel Summer hitmaker's work.

One wrote, "This is so incredibly sweet we love you!!"

Another added, "Perfectly said Flav! The best revenge you can exact on a bully is your success and she is living proof of that."

