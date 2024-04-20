King Charles, royal family honour Prince William as he returns to duties

King Charles and the senior members of the royal family have honoured Prince William as the future king returned to royal duties earlier this week.



The Prince of Wales visited Surrey to spotlight the community and environmental impact the surplus food redistribution charity is having in the surrounding area.

He visited Surplus to Supper at their home of Sunbury Cricket Club, to learn about their work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.

The charity redistributes over three tonnes of surplus food a day to hundreds of local projects such as food banks, charities, schools, and community organisations.

During his visit, the Prince met volunteers who sort and deliver food, and helped load their delivery vans before travelling with a driver to transport the food.

The Prince of Wales then visited the Hanworth Centre Hub, a youth centre in Feltham, which provides a range of services to create a safer and better-connected community and receives a regular delivery from Surplus to Supper.

He made the delivery from Surplus to Supper before meeting staff and volunteers to hear about the impact the food has on the services they are able to provide.

The Hub offers a safe, welcoming space for young people, some of whom have faced adversity, and supports them to build confidence and new skills for the future.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and other royal family members, honoured Prince William by sharing his news on its official website with title “The Prince of Wales visits Surplus to Supper charity.”