Prince George to follow King Charles, Queen Elizabeth's footsteps when William becomes King

By
Web Desk

April 20, 2024

Prince George will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather King Charles and late Queen Elizabeth when his parents Prince William becomes King and Kate Middleton, the Queen.

A royal expert has disclosed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plans related to Buckingham Palace when their father Prince William becomes the monarch.

The royal expert claims George, Charlotte and Louis will not move into Buckingham Palace when their dad becomes King.

The Good To Know quoted royal author Hugo Vickers as saying: “Palace is about as far from a family home as you could get with its 'cold and impersonal' mix of state rooms, offices and hotel-like bedrooms.”

He claims Queen Elizabeth and King Charles have set a precedent for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis regarding moving into palace permanently.

King Charles has refused to leave his beloved Clarence House despite being the monarch and his mother, late Queen Elizabeth spent most of her time at Windsor or Balmoral Castle, especially in the last few months of her life.

