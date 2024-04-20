Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans after declaring US Duke's new home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans after declaring US Duke's new home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next steps have been explained by a royal expert after the Duke of Sussex’s latest move, which signifies that his “Americanisation” is "almost complete."

Prince Harry recently changed his primary residence from the U.K. to the U.S. in documents relating to his not-for-profit organization Travalyst.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, The Independent's Associate Editor, Sean O’Grady, claims the move is "what we press people call a further 'snub' to his father, mother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law – and, indeed, a further sign that he’s gone to California for good".

He remarked that it’s "finally time for the UK to bid a (not entirely) fond farewell to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”

He reflected: "It is a bit painful to reflect on all the goodwill for the future heaped on Harry and Meghan when they got married, only six years ago next month. Whoever is to blame for the collapse in their relationship with Britain since, the country lost something quite special when the Sussexes decamped to North America.”

Sharing his thoughts on their future, he said: “Nor does the process feel complete; it’s not long since he officially changed his surname, and that of his family, from Mountbatten-Windsor to plain Sussex. The next logical step for the couple is to become Mr and Mrs Sussex. Then it will be how long before the Duke of Sussex seeks US citizenship, complete with passport?"