Prince Harry is turning into a colossal drag with no chance at success

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Prince Harry has just been slammed for being nothing more than a colossal drag that is almost always ‘bitter resentful and angry’.

Royal expert Michael Cole issued these sentiments during one of his most recent interviews with Express US.

During that chat he said “Prince Harry is playing a game that can only have one winner -- and it won’t be him.”

For those unversed, this is due to the fact that many of his public appearances are appearing orchestrated virtual mediums like conference calls or video recordings, and this is for such events where he is the “main attraction,” according to Mr Cole.

These claims have become ever present since Prince Harry was papped at Beyonce’s concert with Meghan Markle and many of Hollywood’s other A-listers.

At the time of those photo ops many experts bashed the Duke greatly, and many even went as far as to brand him, “bitter, resentful and angry.”

This allegation was shared in a piece by Maureen Calllahan, and was shared to the Daily Mail.

It featured a slew of other allegations as well and claimed, “This is a middle-aged man who still sees the world through the narrowest of apertures, reflecting his apparent narcissism and immaturity. This is not someone who, counter to the pre-Meghan memory of Harry, has a sense of humor or joie de vivre. Nor someone who, unlike his late mother, finds post-Windsor purpose in helping those less fortunate, preferring to sully himself with Netflix deals and public self-pity parties.”

All in all, at the time he was called a “colossal drag” by many accounts.

