Meghan Markle ridiculed and questioned over creating a 50 people PR basket

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for finding enough people to send her ‘rustic’ jam, in the recent PR package.



Observations and the supporting allegations have been shared by royal commentator and expert Charlotte Griffiths.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent interviews with the Mail on Sunday.

During that chat she touched base on Meghan Markle’s PR push for her luxury lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard and its first product.

For those unversed, this PR push attempted to promote the Duchess’ ‘rustic’ jam, which is strawberry and lemon, as seen from social media snaps.

It has been shared with about 50 people and has incited a number of concerns, comments and even jokes among critics.

In light of this Ms Griffiths poked fun at the former royal and referenced the entire thing by saying, “Back to the jam thing, the other big joke that's been running all week is how does she know 50 people to send jam to?”

After all, “This is a woman that doesn't have 50 friends as far as we can tell.”

All in all, “It's a bit like the Royal Wedding Guest List,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, comments of this nature have come in response to earlier comments made by the same expert, about Meghan’s bid to block and remove friends from her life, right after they serve their purpose, allegedly.