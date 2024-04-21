 
Kate Middleton likely to make tough decision for Prince Louis

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Kate Middleton likely to make tough decision for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton likely to make tough decision for Prince Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to make a tough decision for her youngest son Prince Louis in the coming week following Mother's Day photo controversy.

The future queen had issued an apology for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

The mother-of-three took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Now, Prince Louis is set to celebrate his 6th birthday next week --on Tuesday, April 23— and it is expected that Kate and Prince William would continue their tradition to release photo of their son.

The royal couple almost always release a new photo of their children on their birthdays.

According to a report by GB News, if Kate and William opt to release a new photograph of Prince Louis on his birthday, which would be their tough decision, they could hire a professional photographer to avoid accusations of digital manipulation.

The Sunday Times, citing an aide, recently reported: "They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays."

