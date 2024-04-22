Bruce Willis holds granddaughter in adorable snap amid dementia 

 
By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Bruce Willis, who stepped down from acting following his Aphasia diagnosis in 2022, was seen holding his granddaughter, Louetta, in an adorable snap from her 1st birthday celebration.

The Sixth Sense star’s daughter, Rumer Willis, whom he shared with his ex-wife Demi Moore, dropped glimpses from the birthday party she hosted for her little girl on Instagram.

One of the photos featured the Hollywood star with Louetta, while others included solo shots of her, one with the Indecent Proposal star, snaps from Rumer’s maternity shoot, and some pictures with her dad, Derek Richard Thomas.

In a lengthy caption, Rumer penned for her little bundle of joy, "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1," adding, "This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou, I have never known a love like yours.”

“You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know,” she added before thanking her mom for "being the best Ya Ya I could ask for," as well as her sisters, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn for "being the greatest aunties."

Rumer then thanked her dad and Eric Buterbaugh for “being the best Papous,” and Bruce’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, for "being bonus Gma."

For the unversed, Bruce was diagnosed with Aphasia in 2022, forcing him to retire from acting. A year later, his family revealed that his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

