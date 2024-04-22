Taylor Swift pens witty responses for TTPD reviews

Taylor Swift has taken some time out for positive reviews of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old pop star took to her Instagram stories after releasing her 11th studio record on April 19 which turned out to be a “double album.”.

Taylor shared a review from Rolling Stone which rounded her recent work as “confused, bitter, raging, vulnerable, yet more gloriously chaotic than we’ve ever heard her before.”

Replying to the glowing feedback with The Tortured Poets Department lyrics, she penned with white heart emojis: “And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding.”

The Style hitmaker shared another positive review from critic Helen Brown who wrote for The Independent, “The whole album is a terrific reminder of the intense, personal connection Swift can conjure in song.”

“She fills arenas and dominates the news agenda because listeners can relate to her starry dramas – her tales endow their own experiences with new electricity,” it continued.

Taylor re-posted the appraisal to her stories and wrote, “Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be.”