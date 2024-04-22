Meghan Markle has a ridiculous inability to see the wood for the trees

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the problem with relatability that keeps rising up now that the couple are moving full steam ahead with their financial endeavors.



Warnings and observations regarding the entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Lizzie Cundy.

She began by saying, “They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable.”

This even led Ms Cundy’s interviewer to offer some thoughts and she alleged that perhaps Meghan does not “realise how ridiculous they're coming across” with all of this.

At this point in the conversation Ms Cundy jumped back in and said, “they never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees,” before signing off all together.