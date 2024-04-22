 
menu

Meghan Markle has a ridiculous inability to see the wood for the trees

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle has a ridiculous inability to see the wood for the trees

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the problem with relatability that keeps rising up now that the couple are moving full steam ahead with their financial endeavors.

Warnings and observations regarding the entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Lizzie Cundy.

She began by saying, “They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable.”

This even led Ms Cundy’s interviewer to offer some thoughts and she alleged that perhaps Meghan does not “realise how ridiculous they're coming across” with all of this.

At this point in the conversation Ms Cundy jumped back in and said, “they never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees,” before signing off all together. 

Princess Beatrice snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Princess Beatrice snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Salma Hayek shares glimpses from Victoria Beckham ‘super fun' 50th birthday party

Salma Hayek shares glimpses from Victoria Beckham ‘super fun' 50th birthday party
Taylor Swift pens witty responses for TTPD reviews

Taylor Swift pens witty responses for TTPD reviews
King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer video

King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer
Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday video

Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday
Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie video

Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie
Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift

Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift
Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series

Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series