Prince Harry's kids Archie, Lilibet risk falling off without rags to riches energy

April 22, 2024

Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet are reportedly facing a dire future now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made them only half royals.

Royal expert Tom Quinn issued claims regarding the future Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet should expect in the US.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with The Mirror.

During the course of it all he pointed out how, “The time-bomb waiting to go off is Archie and Lillibet as half-Royals in America.”

Because even though “There may be some interest in them, but it will wear thin quickly in a country that admires rags-to-riches energy and determination and dislikes inherited privilege unless it is combined with charitable or other work.”

All in all the children are reportedly at risk of becoming wayward as “The advantage of being a half-Royal in the States will be completely outweighed by the massive difficulties Archie and Lillibet will have finding a role as adults,” Mr Quinn believes. 

