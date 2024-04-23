 
Prince Harry has 'gambit of possibilities' as he claims US primary residence

Prince Harry is far away from this US citizenship despite residence change, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, who has established that America is his primary residence a year after he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage, has yet to establish his permanent home in the US.

US immigration has said: "From a US immigration perspective 'residency' covers a gambit of visa categories and essentially means that he is not a tourist.

"It does not provide any indication of what type of visa he holds. The lack of the use 'permanent residence' seems to suggest that he does not in fact hold a Green card, which would be the first step to naturalisation and becoming a US citizen. Harry can maintain temporary US immigration status by holding an A-1 diplomatic visa, or O-1 Extraordinary Ability or Achievement visa indefinitely, without ever needing to become a permanent resident or US citizen."

This comes as Royal expert Tom Quinn shared Harry was upset after UK eviction.

He told the Mirror: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.”

