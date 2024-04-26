Sarah Ferguson ‘cold' punishment to teach daughters ‘charity'

Sarah Ferguson admits her kids, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would receive a strict punishment if they refrained from charitable acts.

The Duchess of York, who mothers her two daughters with Prince Andrew, says she used tough love to teach her children about the importance of giving back to the society.

Fergie told Hello!: "They were born to learn about charity, they were born to give.

"[As children] if they were complaining and moaning, I'd put them outside in the freezing cold.

"Then they would complain and moan, and I'd say: 'Well, imagine what it's like if you're in the middle of nowhere with no coat and never can get a coat'. They soon stopped moaning.

"It was probably moaning at something like: 'Why are we watching Barbie and not watching something else', nothing serious."

The duchess also took her daughters to Teenage Cancer Trust to mark their 18th birthdays: "I wanted to teach them how to take the hand of a person who's dying."