Meghan Markle Hollywood career ‘accentuated' after key role

Meghan Markle struggled to reach up to a decent success rate in Hollywood.



The Duchess of Sussex, who became a household name with her told in TV series ‘Suits,’ took her sweet time to gain her desired success.

Royal expert Michael Cole notes: "That is absolutely accentuated in Hollywood where people are given orders, particularly if you're the sixth person on the call sheet in a show called Suits

"There's none of the civility, none of the politeness, none of the things that we take for granted in this country or certainly used to. When you have to struggle to the top in Hollywood, you can bet your life you've had to tread on a few fingers on the way there,” he adds.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.