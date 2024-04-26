King Charles sparks funeral updates as health becomes more unwell

King Charles has just sparked an update in his own funeral plans now that he is starting to look more unwell than usual.

This report has come amid reports that Prince Charles’ health is now beginning to deteriorate even more.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Buckingham Palace.

The source in question broke it down with The Daily Beast and admitted that the situation is “not good.”

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it.”

“Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on,” the same source also concluded by saying.

For those unversed, King Charles has remained rather tight lipped about his cancer fears, and the details of his illness have also been kept underwraps.

The only updates made available since the initial announcement have been that he was previously “responding well” to everything.