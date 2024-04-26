Travis Kelce opens up on new hosting gig amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is pretty “comfortable” with having the spotlight on him, what with his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift and a new hosting gig.



The NFL star is hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and told Extra, "I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house.”

"I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me. Sure enough, I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge," he continued.

Travis has previously done a reality show named Catching Kelce, where female contestants competed to date the NFL hunk. He also has some experience of hosting through his Saturday Night Live gig in 2023 and his podcast with his brother New Heights.

"There's something about that that I got a love for," he said of the hosting gig in the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning football star credits his brother Jason Kelce for his success on and off the field. "It's just been so, really, all throughout my life. It started as a young kid and really understanding the value of family and what it can do for you, and it injected confidence and excitement in my life and I've been so fortunate," he said. "

He added: “I've been able to just follow his footsteps through life into the football world. And then, who knows what happens after that?"