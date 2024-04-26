Meghan Markle to cost people a fortune for fame

Experts have just referenced Meghan Markle’s ability to cost people an arm and a leg after they get associated with her.



A conversation surrounding the future Meghan Markle can hope to obtain has just been referenced by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece he exposed the truth behind Meghan Markle’s current standing in the US.

He started by highlighting just how much notarity the couple off those around her and admitted, “The PRs who have taken on Meghan Markle will find fame and might find fortune. But at what cost to them?”

Because “I fear they may age 10 years in two and end up bald having pulled out most of their hair in frustration at such an impossible task.”

Before concluding Mr Cole also said, “But, as I have said on television, Meghan really does not need PR, nor does her foundation. All that is required is to act with integrity.”