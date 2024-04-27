Buckingham Palace breaks silence on rumours claiming King Charles is 'really very unwell'

Buckingham Palace has finally dismissed all rumours that claimed King Charles is ‘really very unwell.’



The palace shared stunning photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with a major announcement, saying the monarch will shortly return to public-facing duties.

King Charles spokesperson said, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

Palace statement came hours after a friend of the monarch claimed Charles “is determined to beat it [cancer] and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

