Johnny Depp planning strong comeback after falling down post Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp is ready to make a strong Hollywood comeback after falling from grace post his ex-wife Amber Heard’s explosive allegations against him, reported an insider.



The star, who lost major two major movie franchises: Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, after Heard accused him of domestic violence, is “starting over at age 60.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the Alice in the Wonderland star felt “strangely, oddly, perversely lucky” after he was cast in Jeanne du Barry following his highly publicized US defamation case.

“Johnny has fallen down and gotten back up dozens of times in his career,” a source told the publication. “Even when his movies were being trashed by critics, he never seemed to let it affect him.”

They added, “But this time around, those close to him told Johnny he may not get another chance, so he’d better take it seriously. In many ways, it’s like he is starting over at the age of 60.”

The insider went on to say that Depp’s “life has changed considerably in the two years since. He took a step back because he needed to regroup after everything that came out.”

“Johnny never hid his hard-partying lifestyle, but the extent of his drinking and drug use made headlines around the world,” they continued.

However, the Hollywood star, who one ruled over the industry, seems a “lot healthier” as he has lost weight isn’t as “disheveled and puffy,” they shared.

“Johnny’s gotten a makeover, cut his hair, and is using stylists to refine his appearance,” the source added. “He’s staging a comeback and making the most of every opportunity he gets.”