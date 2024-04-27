Kanye West secret to dodge cancel culture revealed

For some years, Kanye West was at risk of being fully cancelled over career-ending controversies but the Chicago rapper ultimately bounced back. Now, Pusha T explains why it is the case that the co-artists still collaborate with him despite his public image.



“I believe that there’s a level of visibility that comes along with being next to somebody like Ye,” he told Complex.

The Grammy winner’s longtime associate continued, “At the end of the day, it’s a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes along with being next to him. So you get a lot of things that I think artists are looking for these days in being next to him.”

Given credit to his musical ingenuity, Pusha said, “It’s all about the music for me and just making music at a certain level. I’ve been in this game a long time, so it’s about a certain type of hip-hop that I want to make."

"And truthfully, Ye definitely knows what I like to make, and I only want to be a part of things that I want to do.”