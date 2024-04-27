Meghan Markle falls behind on major step in lifestyle brand launch

Meghan Markle has yet to find a suitable CEO for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, has reportedly spent the last five weeks interviewing people for the position of CEO and hasn’t found the right match yet.

A tipster close to the Suits actress said: "The initial CEO search has not panned out so far."

It is also said that the Duchess is in talks with Netflix for a partnership in the brand. Since, she’s creating a lifestyle-based show for the streaming platform, the products would be created as spin-offs of the show.

So, if Meghan fails to find a CEO, Netflix would appoint one themselves if a deal is reached.

The source explained to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail: "It would run the lifestyle business with Meghan, developing products as spin-offs from her show. If a partnership is agreed, it's likely that Netflix would install its own CEO to run operations."

Meghan soft-launched her brand last month on Instagram with a grainy video of herself baking in the kitchen of her Montecito mansion. She launched her first product recently, a jam that she sent to friends Kris Jenner and Abigail Spencer, who played Dana Scott on Suits.