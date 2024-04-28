Adam Scott recounts 'special' bond with 'Parks and Recreation' castmates

Adam Scott recounted his time in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreations during latest interview.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the Big Little Lies actor reflected on working on the critically acclaimed show although he joined in it second season.

He said, “I really love that show. I was into it before i even joined. I was a big fan”.

Expression admiration for his castmates, the actor also revealed that everyone has kept close through the years though a text chain, he said, “Everyone's so great. I really miss them”.

“We all are on a text chain, and at least once a week we all add to the chain, and it's great”, added the 51-year-old.

Reflecting on the experience, he continued, “It was so fun. No one took it for granted. We all had a blast”.

Although acknowledging the repetitiveness of people often referring to their shows as ‘the best’, the father of two added, "But it really was so fun, and everyone ... got that it was special, and no one was sick of going to work”.

Despite his recent comments, Adam had previously shared with Entertainment Weekly that he was hesitant to accept the role as he was involved in STARZ Party Down at that time.

He shared, “We were waiting to hear whether we would get a season 3 for Party Down, and the wait became longer and longer”, before the opportunity for the 2009 mockumentary arose.

However, he was unsure of taking the role and hence sought advice from STARZ executive who said, “If you have an opportunity in front of you, you should take it”, ultimately influencing his decision to join the ensemble cast of a lasting legacy.