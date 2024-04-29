Meghan Markle asked to make food podcast ‘more relatable'

Meghan Markle new food podcast could give a wrong message to her fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to launch her new project with Netflix, could come across as ‘too perfect’ to her fans.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt said: "I think with the launch of the two Netflix documentaries we will see different sides to the couple."

She added that Meghan "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie".

Ms Carratt said: "I just worry that the documentary will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story."

She then compared Meghan with husband Prince Harry, adding : "On the other hand, Harry's upcoming documentary about the world of polo could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self. Having played Polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at. Prior to Megxit and the controversy surrounding Prince Harry, the British public adored him. Hopefully, this documentary will allow his personality to shine through."