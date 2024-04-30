Anne Hathaway opens up about hitting 5 years sober, finding comfort in her 40s

Anna Hathaway talked about embracing herself after hitting 40 as she celebrated 5 years of sobriety at the premiere of The Idea of You.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Princess Diaries star discussed her recent interview in which she revealed she has been alcohol free for five years now.

She told the publication that she is “really grateful to just have been able to take the step that I needed" before speaking on how she has embraced herself in her 40s.

The Hollywood beauty revealed how she can connect with her character from her hotly dropped romantic comedy, in which she plays a 40-year-old single mom, who falls in love with 24-year-old boy (played by Nicholas Galitzine.)

Hathaway revealed that she has gained a deeper understanding of herself over the past twenty years, while expressing gratefulness for this newfound self-awareness just like her character in the film,

"I certainly am way more comfortable in my skin in my 40s than I was in my 20s. I felt lost in my 20s," Hathaway said, adding, "I felt this pressure to have it all figured out and I thought that because I didn't know everything about myself, I was somehow doing something wrong."

"But it turns out, that's what your life's for."

Previously, during an interview with New York Times, the actor opened up about being sober for 5 years. "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she said.

"That feels like a milestone to me. 40 feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."