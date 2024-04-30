Prince Harry's remarks about Kate Middleton 'too raw' for Prince William to forgive

Prince William finds himself unable to forgive his younger brother Prince Harry over his “unkind, cruel, and unrealistic” remarks about his wife Kate Middleton.



According to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole, Harry’s attacks towards the Princess of Wales are still fresh for William.

Dismissing rumours of a possible reconciliation between feuding brothers ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming visit to the UK, Cole said William finds it “extremely hard” to forgive Harry.

"Of course his mother, the late Princess of Wales Diana, I can't help thinking of her because when those boys were young she made them promise to each other that they would always be friends and that they would always love and support each other,” he said.

"I hope, maybe, a return to his hometown will make Harry think of his mother's words, and perhaps start to make amends towards reconciliation with his brother,” the expert told Radio Times.

He continued: "There are two chances of that happening, slim, and none. I would put my money on none. I don't believe Prince William is ready to speak to his brother, the hurt is too deep, it is too real, it is too raw.

"His younger brother Harry has done something which William will find extremely hard to forgive....men don't like their significant other being insulted.

"I'm afraid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said unkind and cruel and unrealistic things and untrue things about the Princess of Wales Kate.

"That will come very hard for William....before Harry was engaged to Meghan, he was very close to Kate. He was always in their apartments at Kensington Palace.”