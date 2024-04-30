Prince William takes final decision about meeting Prince Harry during May visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to not meet Prince Harry upon his UK arrival in May as they find themselves unable to forgive him.

According to The Daily Beast, the Prince and Princess of Wales felt “completely betrayed” by the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare.

A friend of William alleged that Harry’s single message of “get well soon” cannot heal the heartache he caused the couple especially now that Kate is battling with a potentially life threatening disease.

They told the publication, “Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” adding, “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare).”

“They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable,” the pal added.

Some people close to Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have revealed that he approached Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis, but it’s still unclear if he is willing to meet her during his upcoming visit.

However, a friend, who was one close to both William and Harry but lost connect with the Duke after Megxit, dismissed speculations that his “get well soon” message was signaling towards a possibility of reconciliation.

He said, “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers. A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there. But the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy any more.”

“William and Kate have accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective. William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations.”