King Charles is spotted in high spirits as he returns to public duties.



The monarch of Britain, who visited University College Hospital this week after a brief hiatus owing to his cancer treatment, was seen looking happy about his progress.

Body language expert Darren Stanton says: "King Charles looked at ease during his return and it’s clear he is feeling good about himself. He looked as though he was happy to be back in action.

"He was in good spirits and seemed very confident in himself. He held his head high with his shoulders back, which tells us he was feeling strong and ready to put himself out there. His smiles were genuine, and it’s clear he was happy to be out and about meeting people.”

Adding for Betfair Live Casino, he said: “The King’s body language was consistent the whole way through, telling us he’s in control and is enjoying every second of being back. He was making strong, engaged eye contact with Camilla as well as the public. Overall, Charles comes across as very self-assured and assertive in his return. He’s confident to be back working and wants to make people proud.”