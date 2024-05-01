 

Over 100 schools in India's Delhi, Noida receive bomb threat via emails

Where did bomb threat emails received by schools in India originate from?

By
Web Desk

May 01, 2024

Schools in India evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails suspected to originate from Russia. — India Today via Press Trust India

A bomb threat via email to around 100 schools in Delhi and two in Noida has led to mass evacuations, India Today reported. 

According to the publication, bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials from Delhi Fire Service rushed to schools amid multiple reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

Soon after receiving the threat, school premises were evacuated and students were sent home.

However, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs claims that the emails that originated from Russia as per a preliminary investigation were a "hoax".

"There is no need to panic. The emails appear to be hoaxes. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking the necessary steps as per protocol," the statement said.

According to an India Today report, citing information from unknown sources, the initial investigation suggested that the emails originated from Russia, as the IP address featured Russian language.

However, Delhi Police suspected that it could have been masked through a virtual private network (VPN).

Delhi Police also said that they were unable to find anything even after a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat.

Additionally, Ravinder Yadav, special CP, Delhi Police (Crime), said some hospitals also received similar emails on Tuesday.

Furthermore, an investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

