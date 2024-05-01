Wally, emotional support alligator, stolen, released into swamp, owner claims

May 01, 2024
The owner of an emotional support alligator named Wally is on the lookout for his reptile friend after claiming that he was stolen from a backyard enclosure during a visit with friends in Georgia, CNN rpeorted.
According to the owner, Joie Henney, Wally was taken out of a backyard enclosure last Sunday while on a trip to Brunswick, Georgia, from Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
He claims that someone put the alligator in another person's yard to terrorise them. Wildlife officials responded by calling a trapper, who captured Wally and relocated him.
Wally's owner has been searching for him, despite knowing that his chances of finding the reptile are low but he said that a reward was being offered for the alligator's safe return, "no questions asked".
"We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back," said Henney in a video posted to TikTok.
A friend of Henney said that he heard someone at a bar bragging about stealing an alligator.
The bar is trying to figure out the identity of that person.