Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez happy together?

Amazon founder, award-winning journalist under public scrutiny all the time

Are eff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez struggling as a couple. — Reuters

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and former TV personality Lauren Sanchez announced their relationship in 2019 after the billionaire ended his 25 years of marriage with MacKenzie Scott. Since then, the couple has been under the media spotlight for their extravagance and high-profile engagements.

During their appearance at various events, they could not escape the media eye with their smiles and romantic gestures to each other, but are they really happy together?

They have been under media scrutiny and several controversies because of their popularity, however, both are focused on their respective careers and goals, with the 60-year-old investor occupied in space exploration and the 54-year-old journalist in media production.

One of their close associates told People magazine, that "they are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy and relieved."

"Her friends are thrilled Jeff finally popped the question," the report added.

"They have been talking about it for a long time. All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the source told the publication.

"He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."

The outlet reported that what brought them together was their shared goal of philanthropy and they strive to continue to move forward on that.

The pair spend their time together in their luxurious yacht and other foreign trips.