Meghan Markle asked to ‘say' out loud if she does not like UK

Meghan Markle is called out for dissing UK with her latest move.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is not accompanying Prince Harry on his trip to London next week, is instead jetting off to Nigeria.

Former newspaper editor Kelvin MacKenzie speaks about the Duchess’ latest move as she tells GB News: "Meghan has announced instead of coming to the UK to perhaps rally around the Royal Family in difficult times, both with the King and Kate, and what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria.

"She keeps the title rather than coming back to the UK, she gives a V sign to the people.

"She likes the title but doesn't like the country. Why doesn't she just say so?" she adds.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.