 

Johnny Depp 'in really good spirits' after working on upcoming film

Johnny Depp is one of the main casts of an upcoming french film, his first project post the Amber Heard trial

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Johnny Depp just emerged out of a dark phase of his life as he tries to maintain a healthier and happier lifestyle.

According to PEOPLE magazine, a source opened up to the outlet about Depp’s life approach and his role in the latest French film, Jeanne du Barry.

The actor, who will turn 61 this June will appear on the big screens on May 3, after the drama opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

An insider for PEOPLE revealed that Depp is "very excited" for more fans to see the movie, which costars Maïwenn. "He did the entire film in French. It was a good challenge," added the source.

It was also mentioned that returning back to his passion is one of the aspects of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

His life now keeps him "in really good spirits," alongside the music, painting and other creative endeavors he works on.

Johnny Depp, now, “is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days," said the source, adding, "People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier."

