'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'

Hugh Jackman previously dished that 'Marvel' president asked him not to reprise the role of 'Wolverine'

Photo: 'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'

Hugh Jackman was reportedly warned against reprising the role of Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In a recent chat with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige, who is the president of Marvel Studios, admitted that he originally rejected the idea of Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine ever again.

Recalling his words to Hugh, Kevin said, “I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back.’”

He also explained, “‘You had the greatest ending in history with ‘Logan.’ That’s not something we should undo.’”

During the same interview, Hugh remarked that fans will witness a new version of Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine.

He remarked, "There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me."

He also gushed over his new yellow-coloured Wolverine costume, "We almost did it in 'The Wolverine'," adding, "But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' “

Wrapping up the chat, the 55-year-old actor observed, “It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That's him'."